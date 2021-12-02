Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.81 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.