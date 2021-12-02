Cambridge Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,026,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SVOL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,028. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

