Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $62.67. 99,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

