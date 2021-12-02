Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $21.33

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
