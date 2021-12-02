Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $21.33

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Bank of America upgraded Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 319,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

