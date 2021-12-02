Brokerages Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,074 shares of company stock valued at $208,245. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 58.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 66,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 139.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 29.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 67,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,558. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $525.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

