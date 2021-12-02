Analysts Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce $103.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Casa Systems posted sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CASA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ CASA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.10. 4,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,381. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,420,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,796 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,251,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 11,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 187,013 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

