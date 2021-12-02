Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Achieves $298.91 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $298.91 million and approximately $49.85 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.45 or 0.00392820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00179812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00097105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,490,875,250 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

