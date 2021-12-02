Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the October 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SSMXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Sysmex stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.13. 14,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.24 and a beta of 0.13. Sysmex has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $68.62.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

