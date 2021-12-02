mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $364,987.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.10 million and approximately $364,987.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,450.95 or 0.98362170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00046820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00038717 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.18 or 0.00669067 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002867 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

