EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the October 31st total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,067,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EHVVF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. EHAVE has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47.

About EHAVE

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

