Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.72 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.