Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) Short Interest Update

Eco-Tek Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETEK) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ETEK traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 41,294,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,337,406. Eco-Tek Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Eco-Tek Group Company Profile

Eco-Tek Group, Inc develops and markets green lubrication and filtration products. Its products are used in transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company was founded on 4th May, 2005 and is headquartered in Kanata, ON.

