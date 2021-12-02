Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lifted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 7.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $53,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.70. 691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,477. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $121.20 and a 52-week high of $168.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

