Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.04. 7,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,526. The stock has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $234.61 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total transaction of $1,790,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,173 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

