REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $96.70. REX American Resources shares last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 1,573 shares.

The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 123.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 320.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,768 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.

REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

