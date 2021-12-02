REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $91.00, but opened at $96.70. REX American Resources shares last traded at $98.90, with a volume of 1,573 shares.
The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
The stock has a market cap of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.79.
REX American Resources Company Profile (NYSE:REX)
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
