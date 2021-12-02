EvidenZ Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.03 Million (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $3,205.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvidenZ has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043904 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00237507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00086766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EvidenZ

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,528,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

