Financial Consulate Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $188.98 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $134.53 and a 12 month high of $210.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

