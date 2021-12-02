Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFGSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Eiffage stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534. Eiffage has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

