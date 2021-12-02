Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) were down 6.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.57 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 56,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,598,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Specifically, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $843.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 5,414.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Vaxart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 19.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

