StrongHands (SHND) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. StrongHands has a total market cap of $590,184.60 and approximately $2,733.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,451,704,752 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

