Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

TSE LAC traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.25. 278,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,498. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$53.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of -70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

