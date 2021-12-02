Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 49 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Mastercard by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $307.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.