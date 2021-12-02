Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 85,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.26. The stock had a trading volume of 232,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,097. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.75. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.40 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35.

