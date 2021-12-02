XXEC Inc. Lowers Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

XXEC Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.7% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARR. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.76. 4,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.