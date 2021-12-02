SnowSwap Market Cap Achieves $3.21 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $7.74 or 0.00013695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $275,075.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00063930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00071061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00094998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.36 or 0.07968470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,405.91 or 0.99763018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021302 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,493 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

