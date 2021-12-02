BMO Capital Markets Lowers Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $198.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $1,186,949.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,745,000 after purchasing an additional 990,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

