ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.41

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $272.48 million and $1.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00237158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00086297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

