Bitball Treasure Market Capitalization Achieves $25.52 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $25.52 million and approximately $285,788.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded 47.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.71 or 0.00100298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000075 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

