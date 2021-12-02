Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 869.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 960.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Progressive by 40.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $95.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.27. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $209,168.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

