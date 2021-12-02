Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,845. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

