Acas LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs (NASDAQ:BUFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs makes up about 1.7% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $4,326,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $295,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.26. 4,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,594. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. Innovator Laddered Fund of S&P 500 Power Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $35.83.

