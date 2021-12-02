Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,681. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.25 and its 200-day moving average is $164.70.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.