Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 14 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,156.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,443.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,421.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,415.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

