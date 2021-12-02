7,470 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Bought by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

