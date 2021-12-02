New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TWTR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

TWTR stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.41 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $218,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,670,236. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

