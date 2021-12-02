New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 699.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after purchasing an additional 204,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $226.09 and a one year high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Stephens upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

