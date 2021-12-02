Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,641,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

