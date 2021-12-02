Capital City Trust Co. FL Reduces Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,683,000 after acquiring an additional 792,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,277,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,437,000 after acquiring an additional 281,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,518,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775,178 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,120,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,255,000 after acquiring an additional 118,805 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $59.17. 3,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,806. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.