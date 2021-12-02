First Bancorp Inc ME Acquires New Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $245.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $257.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.12.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.