Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 243,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000. Viavi Solutions accounts for about 1.8% of Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,800,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -134.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,210 shares of company stock valued at $451,941. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

