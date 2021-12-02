Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 25.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,284 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 45.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 233,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 112,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. 22.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USAC stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $17.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.04.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.40%. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -477.27%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

