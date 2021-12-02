Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 35.7% in November

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of COF traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 35,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,998. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.22 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

