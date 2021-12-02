Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up to $117.67

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $117.67, but opened at $122.80. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $123.48, with a volume of 4,247 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,780,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 54,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 684.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

