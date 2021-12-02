F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Up 35.2% in November

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 813,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,008. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

