Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Short Interest Update

Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 289.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spark Infrastructure Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of SFDPF stock remained flat at $$2.06 during trading on Thursday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

