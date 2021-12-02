Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €139.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) price target on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Airbus in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €133.31 ($151.49).

Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($113.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €112.40 and its 200 day moving average is €111.52.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

