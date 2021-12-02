Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 360 target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 374.85.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

