Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $95,170.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $101,540.00.

CCF traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.99. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,113. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $955.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 870,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 173,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

