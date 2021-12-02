Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires 1,250 Shares of Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Iain Cummings purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($24.80) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($30,996.86).

Shares of Rathbone Brothers stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,898 ($24.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,370. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.64. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,434 ($18.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,962.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,917.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.35) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.38).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

