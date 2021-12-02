Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 448 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $529.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $490.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.73.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

